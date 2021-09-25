Guus Til netted two late goals as Feyenoord came from behind to defeat NEC Nijmegen 5-3 in a thrilling game at De Kuip Stadion.
Feyenoord have had a great week with victories against PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen. Against NEC, Feyenoord were hoping to make it three in a row, and they got off to a good start.
Orkun Kokcu scored from the penalty spot after a foul on Guus Til in the 11th minute before Luis Sinisterra quickly doubled the lead with an arrowed shot.
Feyenoord were comfortable but out of nowhere, Magnus Mattsson pulled one back for NEC with a fierce strike in the 32nd minute. Before the break, it was 2-2 as Cas Odenthal slotted in from close range after good work by Edgar Barreto.
Tyrell Malacia hit the post for Feyenoord in the 65th minute before NEC stunned De Kuip by taking the lead. Calvin Verdonk beat Justin Bijlow with a shot into the corner.
Til equalised with a header in the 80th minute before the midfielder netted his 11th goal of the campaign in the 89th minute to make it 4-3. Substitute Cyriel Dessers then added a fifth in stoppage time with a nice strike.
Feyenoord sits third after the win, while NEC are 10th.