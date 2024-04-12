Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed Jurrien Timber is close to making his comeback from injury.
Timber suffered a cruciate injury in August and has been working on his recovery since. He made a return to running at the start of the year.
Ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Aston Villa, Arteta gave a positive update at his press conference, “He has already done everything on the training field.
“Now it’s up to him to become competitively fit and be able to compete at the competition level. That is of course different from the training.”
Timber first has to play for the reserves before he is considered, “He has to take some more steps first. First he has to make minutes with the reserves. That will happen soon.”
Arteta is excited to have his defender back in contention, “From everything we see from him in training and still know about the time he was fit, I think he’s going to have a big impact on the team.”