Olympique Marseille have confirmed the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber on a deal until 2030.
After the loss to Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend, there was a clear falling out between Timber and head coach Robin van Persie, which has led to this transfer.
Timber’s deal at Feyenoord was up in the summer meaning Feyenoord has only been able to pocket a fee of around €4.5 million for the Dutch international.
The 24-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal in France and will now look to earn his place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. Marseille are currently third in Ligue 1.