Jurrien Timber is dreaming of a Netherlands call-up but the Ajax defender won’t be disappointed if he is playing with the U21’s this summer.
The 19-year-old is impressing since breaking into the Ajax first-team and there are calls from some for Timber to be called up for the European Championships, should Virgil van Dijk miss out.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Timber said on a call-up for the Netherlands, “Ultimately that is a dream. It will never be a disappointment because the quarter-finals with the Dutch U21’s against France is also very nice. I have to let my feet speak at Ajax, then you can quickly get in the picture with Oranje.”
Timber was named in the squad but missed out on the group stages of the U21 Euro’s last month due to coronavirus.