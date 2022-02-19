Jurrien Timber netted the only goal of the game as Ajax came away from Willem II with a hard-fought 1-0 win.
Despite the Champions League clash with Benfica next week, Erik ten Hag decided to name his strongest eleven possible. Ryan Gravenberch was once again named on the bench as Davy Klaassen started. For Willem II, Daniel Crawley started his first game since returning to the club.
Ajax dominated possession in the first half but they struggled to create many chances against a Willem II side that looked to frustrate the league leaders. At the break, Ajax had only registered two shots on target.
Ten minutes into the second half, Dusan Tadic thought he had broken the deadlock, but his goal was disallowed due to Antony being offside in the build-up.
Ajax pushed with Gravenberch and Danilo coming off the bench and eventually, in the 82nd minute, the opening goal came. A cross from Antony to the back post was netted by Jurrien Timber. It was his last action of the game as he was injured in the move and he had to be replaced. This will be a concern for Ten Hag.
Ajax took the victory and they move 8 points clear at the top of the table, while Willem II is 15th.