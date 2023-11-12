Quinten Timber’s excellent goal was enough to earn Feyenoord a slender 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar.
Feyenoord were looking to bounce back from their Champions League defeat against Lazio in midweek and they made a strong start against AZ. Only an excellent save from Mathew Ryan denied Quinten Timber.
Halfway through the first half, Feyenoord did take the lead with Timber firing from distance into the bottom corner.
AZ barely threatened at all and only the crossbar and Ryan denied Feyenoord from adding further goals in the second half.
Feyenoord’s win moves them to second and they are seven points behind PSV. AZ is now 4th.