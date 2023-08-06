Jurrien Timber made his official Arsenal debut in their Community Shield victory over Manchester City. The game finished 1-1 but Arsenal took the trophy on penalties.
Timber made his debut in the unfamiliar position of left-back, while Nathan Ake was missing for Manchester City through injury.
Timber impressed on his first start in England but was substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 0-0. A minute later, Cole Palmer fired Manchester City in front.
There was a lengthy stoppage time period and in the 100th minute, Leandro Trossard fired in an equaliser. The game went to penalties and Arsenal kept their calm to seal the trophy.