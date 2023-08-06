Jurrien Timber made his official Arsenal debut in their Community Shield victory over Manchester City. The game finished 1-1 but Arsenal took the trophy on penalties.

Timber made his debut in the unfamiliar position of left-back, while Nathan Ake was missing for Manchester City through injury.

Timber impressed on his first start in England but was substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 0-0. A minute later, Cole Palmer fired Manchester City in front.

There was a lengthy stoppage time period and in the 100th minute, Leandro Trossard fired in an equaliser. The game went to penalties and Arsenal kept their calm to seal the trophy.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13432 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter