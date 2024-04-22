Jurrien Timber scored on his return from injury for Arsenal’s U23 side on Monday evening.
After suffering a cruciate injury in August, Timber has been out since but he started for Arsenal in their U23 clash at Blackburn Rovers.
Timber played the first half and he marked his comeback with a wonderful goal. He picked the ball up outside the box before firing into the top corner.
Timber will now be hoping to make his first team return as soon as possible so he can make his claim for a Euro 2024 spot.