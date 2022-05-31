Jurrien Timber will take his time to decide his future amid rumours of a move to Manchester United and is not ruling out remaining at Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Timber is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United with Erik ten Hag now the head coach of the Premier League side. Ajax are hoping to convince Timber to remain and extend his deal which runs for another two years.
Timber is currently with the Netherlands squad and has four international matches coming up before he will go on holiday. He told De Telegraaf he would then decide his future, “Then I’ll have to think about it again. In the end my feeling will be decisive. The picture has to be right.”
The defender knows what he has at Ajax and a move would have to be right for him, “You can go to a big club. But if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay at Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club. We play football in the Champions League and I play there with the best players from The Netherlands. That’s not nothing.”
Timber feels he still has things to learn in Amsterdam, “For example, I am not the tallest. I therefore train a lot on jumping, because I want to learn to head better. It is also a challenge to perform fairly consistently season after season. To get better from a standard level. That is my goal.”