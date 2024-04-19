Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jurrien Timber will make his comeback for the clubs U21 side this Monday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Timber has been out of action since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in August but last week, Arteta confirmed that the Dutchman had returned to injury.
At his press conference on Friday, Arteta confirmed that Timber will make his return for the U21’s, “Timber is going to play a game with the Under-21 and after that we’ll see where he stands and how he felt.
“He looks good at the training, but this is now the final step. We need to be sure he’s ready.”
Arsenal’s U21’s take on Blackburn Rovers on Monday.