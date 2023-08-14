Jurrien Timber has suffered an ACL injury and the defender is set to miss months of action.
Timber suffered the knee injury during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend and test results since have brought bad news.
According to Voetbal International, Timber has suffered an ACL injury and will miss several months of action.
It is a blow for the Dutch international, who was making his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the injury hit. He is unlikely to play again this year, meaning he will also miss Netherlands Euro qualifiers.