Crysencio Summerville is in excellent form for West Ham United and it is time for Ronald Koeman to give him his first Netherlands call-up.
- By Michael Bell
In a few months, the Netherlands will take on Japan at the World Cup, and Ronald Koeman only has the March friendlies to experiment before he must decide on his squad.
The attack at the moment remains the biggest issue with options short through the middle and on the wing. Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, and Memphis Depay seem certain of their spots but other than that, the options are limited.
In terms of wingers, Noa Lang has just moved to Galatasaray in order to try and get some much-needed game time, while Xavi Simons has failed to impress in several opportunities on the wing. Jeremie Frimpong seems likely to get the nod on the right, but Koeman must now be watching West Ham United in order to find his back-up to Gakpo.
In recent weeks, Crysencio Summerville has shown some excellent form in a struggling West Ham side. On Saturday, he was once again a standout as he scored in an impressive 3-1 win over Sunderland. He now has three goals and two assists in his last four matches.
Brave on the ball, quick and unpredictable, Summerville is everything that a Netherlands winger should be and it is now high time that Koeman gives him a cap.
The situation is also urgent because Suriname boss Henk ten Cate has confirmed that he is hoping to convince the 24-year-old to join them for their World Cup qualifiers. If Koeman doesn’t call him up then the Netherlands may lose him for good.