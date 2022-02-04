Heerenveen have appointed Ole Tobiasen as head coach on an interim basis until the end of the season.
The Frisian side recently sacked head coach Johnny Jansen after a run of poor results and have now decided to put their faith in his assistant until the end of the season.
Technical manager Ferry de Haan told the club website: “After Johnny left, we had three options. Appointing an interim trainer from outside, directly contracting a trainer for the long term or finishing the season with the current technical staff. We think the latter solution is the best. It is good that we can now quickly provide clarity to the staff and the group. We are confident that they can bring this season to the best possible end together.”
John Dahl Tomasson and Kees van Wonderen are reportedly on the club’s wishlist to replace Jansen. Van Wonderen will be free in the summer once he departs Go Ahead Eagles.