Our ranking of the Top 30 Dutch U20 talents continues with numbers 20 to 16.
20. Shaqueel van Persie
17-years-old – Feyenoord – Striker
The son of the all-time leading Netherlands goalscorer Robin van Persie, Shaqueel is now making a name for himself in the Feyenoord academy.
Up until the start of last season, Van Persie was not seen as a major talent, but that all changed due to his development over the past year. In 20 games for the Feyenoord U17s, Van Persie scored 21 goals.
However, this season has been more frustrating for the Netherlands U17 international with an injury ruling him out for months. He is back now and on his first appearance of the season, Van Persie scored a lovely free-kick in a 5-0 win over Vitesse. He is now part of the U18 and U19 sides for Feyenoord and can develop under the coaching of his father.
The 17-year-old has pace, excellent close control, technique and is a deadly finisher around the box. He has all the attributes to be a quality forward, but cannot be compared to his father just yet. If he continues to develop as he has done recently, then a second Van Persie could be making his debut in De Kuip.
19. Stijn Bultman
18-years-old – Heracles Almelo – Centre-back
Heracles return to the Eredivisie may have been difficult so far but the emergence of Stijn Bultman has been a major bonus for the Almelo club.
The 18-year-old made his first team debut in the second game of the campaign and he has been a regular since, racking up 10 appearances. Despite his age, Bultman has impressed with his calm and reassured performances and he has been likened to Matthijs de Ligt due to his playing style and frame.
Bultman has also earned a spot in the Netherlands U19 squad and is being linked to bigger Eredivisie clubs already. After the winter break, Bultman will be developing under Erwin van de Looi who is the new head coach in Almelo and he will be hoping to remain a key player for the club.
In a short time, Bultman has proved he is ready for this level and his future is very exciting if he continues to develop.
18. Gjivai Zechiel
19-years-old – Feyenoord – Midfielder
Zechiel is a player who seems to have gone under the radar at the KNVB so far but is developing well in Rotterdam.
In the summer, the defensive midfielder was allowed to train with the first team, and Arne Slot was impressed by what he saw from the youngster. Zechiel was made a permanent member of the first team in September and has made two appearances in the Eredivisie.
Competition in the Feyenoord midfield is fierce with Quinten Timber and Mats Wieffer the starters but Zechiel looks primed to take his chance when required. A calm presence on the ball, Zechiel covers the ground well, is a fierce tackler, and a strong dribbler.
This season he may have to make his minutes in the U21s but from next season, expect to see a lot more of Zechiel in the Rotterdammers midfield. In terms of the national team, Zechiel is yet to make an appearance at any age level in Oranje but that should change in the short-term.
17. Amourricho van Axel Dongen
19-years-old – Ajax – Winger
A highly-rated winger in the Ajax academy, Van Axel Dongen has turned down attention from abroad to stay in Amsterdam and is now a permanent member of the club’s first team.
The pacey and tricky winger has been seen as a gem in the academy for years and several clubs from England were circling before he signed a long-term deal. Frustratingly, Van Axel Dongen has been stunted by several injuries over the past two years. Even when he made his first start against AZ Alkmaar earlier in the season, Van Axel Dongen was forced off with an issue in the first half.
He is back fit again and is keen to prove that he can be the starting winger for Ajax going forward. In a difficult campaign for Ajax, Van Axel Dongen could be a bright spark in the second half of the campaign if he can remain off the injury table.
16. Jaden Slory
18-years-old – Feyenoord – Winger
Another special product of the Feyenoord academy, Jaden Slory could be the next Varkenoord talent to make his first team debut.
Last year, Slory was a standout for the Netherlands U17s at the European Championships and he has continued to impress since making the jump up to the U19s. For Feyenoord, Slory was part of the first team during pre-season but plays for the U21s and Van Persie’s U18 side in the UEFA Youth League, in which he has scored three times.
Slory has six goals in 16 appearances across the age ranges this season but there is a feeling that he has even more to offer in the new year. A right winger, Slory is direct with his pace a handful for defences, and has shown himself to be a calm presence in front of the goal.
If he can develop physically and become more clinical for the U21s over the coming months then Arne Slot could be turning to Slory next season to be a first-team regular.