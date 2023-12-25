Our ranking of the top 30 dutch U20 talents has reached its end. Here are Football-Oranje’s top five most exciting Dutch U20 talents to watch.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
5. Jayden Addai
18-years-old – AZ Alkmaar – Winger
It has been a good year for Jayden Addai, who has gone from star of the AZ U19 side to making his debut for the first-team. He is now set to take the Eredivisie by storm in 2024.
A predominantly left-footed right-winger, Addai has been terrifying defences in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie this season. Addai has netted nine times and added two assists in only eleven games. Adding onto this his stunning form in the UEFA Youth League last season as AZ took the trophy and it was only a matter of time before he made his first team debut.
It came finally on the 26th of November when Addai appeared against Volendam and he has since gone on to make a further three appearances before the winter break.
Addai has showcased his pace, wonderful dribbling ability, and his wand of a left foot in his few appearances so far. His first assist came from a lovely outside-of-the-foot pass which has become a trademark move.
Addai is a huge talent and too good to be making minutes for Jong AZ in the second tier. He could make the difference as AZ searches for a Champions League spot in the second half of the season.
Once he has settled, the question will be around Addai’s international future as he is yet to represent the Netherlands at any age. He is also eligible to play for Ghana. The KNVB will need to move quickly to ensure he is in Oranje for years to come, possibly starting with the U21’s at next summer’s Euros.
4. Dean Huijsen
18-years-old – Juventus – Centre-back
The Netherlands has mastered the art of producing top centre-back talents and Dean Huijsen is another top prospect, although his rise to Juventus came via Spain.
Born to Dutch parents in Amsterdam, Huijsen moved to Spain at a young age and came through the Malaga academy before joining Juventus. He has risen up the ranks in Italy and made his first team debut this season as a substitute v AC Milan.
Tall, strong and assured in possession, Huijsen has all the attributes of an excellent centre-back. He is set to gain plenty of first team experience in Serie A with a loan move to Frosinone lined up for January.
A Netherlands U19 international and captain, Huijsen has played in Oranje youth teams, but he could switch allegiances to Spain if he wishes. At the moment, he remains with the Netherlands and hopefully, it remains that way for years to come.
3. Isaac Babadi
18-years-old – PSV Eindhoven – Attacking midfielder
If you have followed the Netherlands at youth level in recent years, it will have been impossible to miss the talent of Isaac Babadi. He has been a standout from the U17 level up to U19s and also the U21s this season.
An attacking midfielder who glides across the pitch with the ball, Babadi is a creative weapon, who also has a keen eye for goal. His dribbling means he can be deployed on the wing, but his strength is in midfield where he can control possession and pick a pass.
Peter Bosz was so impressed by the talent in pre-season that he handed him a start in the Champions League qualifier against Sturm Graz which ended 4-1 and Babadi repaid the faith by scoring.
Since then, Babadi has remained in the first team but due to the competition in midfield and excellent form of Bosz’s side, he has now had to settle for substitute appearances. However, this is now causing an issue for PSV.
The club have been trying to tie down their academy gem to a long-term deal but due to the lack of opportunities he has not yet put pen to paper and he could leave for free in the summer. Most big clubs in Europe would jump at the chance to nab Babadi on a free and PSV will need to convince him his future lies in Eindhoven.
Babadi has the talent to be a real star in Eindhoven and one of the finest number tens produced in Oranje since Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart. Hopefully, his contract situation is settled swiftly and we will see a lot of him in action after the winter break.
2. Antoni Milambo
18-years-old – Feyenoord – Midfielder
Just missing out on top spot is Antoni Milambo, who looks set to make his big breakthrough at Feyenoord in 2024.
Having been seen as a special talent for years in Rotterdam, Milambo was handed his Feyenoord debut in 2021 but has had to be patient for more chances under Arne Slot. This season, he has featured more regularly and even has two appearances in the Champions League. His first saw him bamboozle Antoine Griezmann with a terrific piece of skill that led to a goal.
Milambo scored his first Eredivisie goal against Vitesse and made his first league start in a 3-1 win over Volendam. When dropped back down to the U21s recently, Milambo showed his coach what he could do with a sensational strike from halfway.
Physically, Milambo looks ready for first-team football and he is just waiting for his chance to break into Slot’s side. At the moment, he has Quinten Timber and Mats Wieffer ahead of him in the pecking order, but next season should be his time to become an undisputed starter.
From then, Milambo will be unleashed and he will be free to prove he can be one of the finest midfielders of his generation.
.1. Jorrel Hato
17-years-old – Ajax – Centre-back
Who else could have taken the top spot apart from Jorrel Hato, who has been a sensation through difficult times at Ajax.
Hato is the embodiment of the phrase, “If you are good enough, you are old enough” as he was handed his Ajax debut at 16 and has already racked up 40 appearances for the first team either at left-back or in the centre of defence. He was also handed his Netherlands debut in the Euro qualifier against Gibraltar in November, gaining plenty of praise from Ronald Koeman.
Unbelievably calm and assured for his age, Hato is undroppable for Ajax and he has become a leader in the defence. He was even handed the captain’s armband for the must-win clash against AEK Athens in the Europa League, becoming the youngest ever Ajax captain in Europe.
Hato’s main attributes are his reading of the game and his ability to bring the ball out of defence. Hato wins a lot of duels in the midfield and then gets Ajax moving forward with his dribbling ability. His playing style has been compared to Frank Rijkaard but also Jurrien Timber.
It has been a whirlwind year for Hato but he has taken it all in his stride and nothing seems to faze him. Ajax may be having a poor season, but Hato has excelled and he looks set to have a huge future ahead of him.