There will be no BeNeLiga after the top clubs in the Netherlands decided to pull out of talks.
Talks of a joint league between Netherlands and Belgium have been going on for a while, but the idea is now dead in the water after a lack of interest from Dutch clubs.
A statement on the Eredivisie website read, “In recent months, serious research has been carried out into whether a BeNeLiga with a split season model was feasible. A Dutch-Belgian delegation had a meeting about this with the top of UEFA at the beginning of March, led by chairman Aleksander Ceferin.
“The Dutch top clubs are now stopping the project because the necessary support within Dutch football is lacking. Dutch football is now continuing to refine the business plan as one of the next steps towards realizing the NL League.”