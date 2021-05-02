According to Voetbal International, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich both recently showed interest in Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.
On Friday, it was announced that Ten Hag had signed a new deal with Ajax, keeping him contracted until the summer of 2023.
However, the head coach has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, and Voetbal International is reporting the interest was serious.
Bayern Munich recently confirmed Julien Nagelsmann will be their head coach for next season, but before they made a deal with RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga giants contacted Ajax and Ten Hag. He was one of the options if Nagelsmann stayed with RB Leipzig.
Last week, Tottenham Hotspur, who are trying to replace Jose Mourinho, also contacted Ajax and Ten Hag. However, the 51-year-old informed the Premier League side that he was set to sign a new deal in Amsterdam, so their interest was dropped.
RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt have also reportedly shown interest in Ten Hag recently, but he will remain Ajax boss.