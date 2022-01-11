Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte says he is counting on Steven Bergwijn for the second half of the season despite strong rumours of a move to Ajax.
With David Neres leaving for Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax are looking to bring in Bergwijn as his replacement. However, their opening bid of around €18 million was rejected by Tottenham.
Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, Spurs boss Antonio Conte seemed to indicate that he was expecting Bergwijn to stay. He said, “He knows very well what I think I about him. When he is in a good physical condition I gave him a chance to show he is a good player.
“Bergwijn is a Spurs player. I count on him. He is a player with different characteristics to Sonny [Son Heung-min], Lucas [Moura] and Harry [Kane]. He is a creative player, very good in one-on-ones, and a player we don’t have in our squad.”
It remains to be seen if Ajax’s next offer tempts Tottenham into selling the 24-year-old.