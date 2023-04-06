Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini has addressed Arnaut Danjuma’s lack of playing time.
The Dutch winger joined Tottenham in January on loan from Villarreal but has made only one Premier League appearance and got 27 minutes of playing time in the FA Cup.
Quoted by Football London, Stellini said on Danjuma, “Danjuma deserves to play more often, but we have three very good attackers and it’s not easy to change them because then you lose scoring power. You have to find the right moment.”
Tottenham Hotspur hosts Brighton this weekend and Danjuma will be hoping to get some minutes.