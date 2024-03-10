Micky van de Ven came off injured during Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday.
The Dutchman has already missed a part of the season through injury and Spurs fans will have been worried when he was forced off early in the second half on Sunday.
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou said on the injury according to the Evening Standard, “I’m not sure, he doesn’t think it’s anything too serious.
“So disappointing for him because he was outstanding again up until that point. Great for Radu [Dragusin] to come in, his first significant game-time in a big game and I thought he handled it really well.”
It now remains to be seen whether the centre-back will be fit enough to take his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad which will be named on Friday.