Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.
Simons has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea for months but it is a different London-based club that has won the race to sign him.
Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of the Dutch international on a fee believed to be around €60 million. Simons signs a deal until 2030 with an option to extend.
The former PSG and PSV Eindhoven midfielder made 78 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals and adding 24 assists. The 22-year-old now gets the chance to develop in the Premier League.