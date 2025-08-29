Tottenham Confirms Simons Deal... Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Xavi Simons from ...

AZ Alkmaar Signs Brazilian Win... AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of winger Weslley Patati ...

Stengs Departs Feyenoord for I... Calvin Stengs has departed Feyenoord to join Italian side Pisa ...

PSV send Land on loan to Groni... PSV Eindhoven midfielder Tygo Land has joined FC Groningen on ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Utrecht H... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...