According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have decided to sell Ajax target Steven Bergwijn this month.
Bergwijn has only made 13 appearances for Tottenham so far this season and has been used sparingly since Antonio Conte took charge.
The winger is currently recovering from an injury but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Tottenham have made a decision to sell the 24-year-old this month.
That is good news for Ajax, who wants to sign Bergwijn this month, while the Dutch international is also keen on a move to Amsterdam. Ajax would need to sell David Neres first, with Shakhtar Donetsk reportedly interested in the Brazilian.