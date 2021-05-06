According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are still considering an approach for Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.
Last week, there were reports of interest from Tottenham in the Dutch head coach, but Ten Hag then committed his future to Ajax by signing a new contract. However, that has not ended the interest from Spurs.
According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are not willing to rule out another approach for Ten Hag, despite his new contract. However, should Tottenham make the move they would have to pay a higher fee with the 51-year-old committed until 2023.
The Premier League side are looking for a new head coach after sacking Jose Mourinho. Roberto Martínez and Brendan Rodgers are also said to be candidates.