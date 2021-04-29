Are Ajax about to lose Erik ten Hag? According to reports, he is set to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur over their vacant managerial position.
Tottenham are on the lookout for a new head coach after sacking Jose Mourinho, and reports in England last week indicated that Ten Hag was one of the leading candidates.
Now, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Ten Hag has a meeting planned with Tottenham. He adds that nothing has been decided yet, but Ten Hag is open to leaving Ajax.
Ten Hag has been in charge of Ajax for three-and-a-half years, but he is coming into the final year of his deal in Amsterdam. Ten Hag has also been linked with clubs in Germany such as Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach.