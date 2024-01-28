According to L’Equipe, Brentford have had an €18 million bid for Thijs Dallinga rejected by Toulouse.
Dallinga has recently made his debut for the Netherlands national team and has 10 goals in all competitions for Toulouse.
According to L’Equipe, Brentford wanted to bring the striker to the Premier League and they offered €18 million. However, Toulouse have rejected the offer and do not want to lose their star striker.
Toulouse are reportedly only willing to let the forward go if bids of €35-40 million come in, which would be a huge profit. They signed Dallinga from Excelsior for €2.5 million in 2022.