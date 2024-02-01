It is transfer deadline day in the Eredivisie and we will keep you up to date with all the incomings in the Eredivisie. This page will be updated throughout the day.

Ajax

Almere City

AZ Alkmaar

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

Heerenveen

Heracles Almelo

NEC Nijmegen

PEC Zwolle

PSV Eindhoven

In

Out: Yorbe Vertessen to Union Berlin (Permanent)

RKC Waalwijk

Sparta Rotterdam

Twente

Utrecht

In

Out: Modibo Sagnan to Montpellier (Permanent)

Vitesse Arnhem

Volendam




