Ajax have confirmed that Lassina Traore will join Shakhtar Donetsk after the Amsterdam club reached an agreement with the Ukrainian side.
Traore found himself as third choice Ajax striker behind Sebastien Haller and Brian Brobbey towards the end of the season, and now departs despite the latter’s move to RB Leipzig.
A fee of around €10 million has been agreed between Ajax and Shakhtar Donetsk and Traore is now on his way to Ukraine, with the forward signing a five-year deal.
Traore made 31 appearances for Ajax, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists.