FC Twente defeated rivals Heracles Almelo 1-0 on Friday night to move into the top six.
Twente was looking to bounce back from the 5-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven, while Heracles were confident after holding Ajax to a 0-0 draw.
Young centre-back Mees Hilgers tapped in at the back post after only five minutes to give FC Twente the lead.
The hosts then controlled the rest of the first half and Heracles boss Frank Wormuth had enough after half an hour with Ismail Azzaoui replacing Navajo Bakboord. Heracles almost equalised just before the break, but Lars Unnerstall denied Rai Vloet.
After the break, Michal Sadílek was lucky to only see yellow for a hard challenge which caused a spark between both teams. Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Kaj Sierhuis were both booked for their reaction.
Twente came the closest to scoring before the end with Janis Blaswich making a good save to prevent Daan Rots from settling the tie.
Hilgers proved to be the only goalscorer and Twente are up to sixth in the league, while Heracles are 13th.