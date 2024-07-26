FC Twente has confirmed the signing of Sam Lammers from Rangers on a three-year deal.
The striker spent the last six months of last season on loan with FC Utrecht after being frozen out in Scotland. His form was excellent in the Cathedral City and that has led to FC Twente swooping.
Lammers rejected a move to NEC Nijmegen but has chosen Twente, signing a three-year deal. Twente reportedly pays Rangers €2.5 million plus bonuses for the 27-year-old striker.
With Lammers, FC Twente now has a striker to compete with Ricky van Wolfswinkel for a starting spot. The club is preparing for the Champions League qualifier against Red Bull Salzburg next month.
Lammers started his career at PSV before spells with SC Heerenveen, Atalanta, Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria. He joined Rangers in 2023.