FC Twente have confirmed the signing of centre-back Robin Propper on a free transfer.
Propper has played with Heracles Almelo for the last five seasons, but the defender departed the club when his contract expired.
The 27-year-old has now decided to join Heracles Almelo’s rivals FC Twente, signing a three-year contract in Enschede.
Propper told the Twente website, “For me now was the time to take a new step as a footballer at another club. At FC Twente I want to get the best out of myself again and continue to develop in that way.”
Propper becomes the sixth summer signing for FC Twente after Jody Lukoki, Lars Unnerstall, Giovanni Troupée, Manfred Ugalde and Virgil Misidjan.