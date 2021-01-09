FC Twente started 2021 with a 4-1 simple victory over bottom of the table.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Twente began the game without top scorer Danilo, who was on the bench. However, they needed only 16 minutes to take the lead as Jayden Oosterwolde burst into the box before setting up Vaclav Cerny for a tap-in.
Queensy Menig made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with an excellent strike from outside the box that found the net off the underside of the crossbar.
Oosterwolde then got his second assist of the game as he crossed for Jesse Bosch to not in a third for Twente before the break.
In the 58th minute, Emmen pulled one back with Miguel Araujo nodding the ball over Joel Drommel after some static defending.
Twente quickly restored their three goal lead with Vaclav Cerny finishing off a swift move for his second goal of the game.
With Twente easing to victory, Thijs van Leeuwen and Daan Rots were handed their debuts before the end.
The win means Twente are sixth while Emmen remains bottom of the table.