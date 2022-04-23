FC Twente has put pressure on Feyenoord in the battle for the third spot after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
Twente are locked in a battle with Feyenoord for third spot and they knew a win over Sparta would put them level on points with their rivals for a Europa League spot.
After 23 minutes, Twente had the lead with Ricky van Wolfswinkel getting the ball from Joshua Brenet before placing his shot into the bottom corner.
The hosts remained in control and eventually, they made it 2-0 in the 57th minute when Robin Propper set up Michel Vlap to net past Maduka Okoye.
Twente eased to victory after their second and they are now level on points with third-place Feyenoord. Sparta is still 16th.