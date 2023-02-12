FC Twente scored three times in the opening twenty minutes as they defeated Volendam 3-0.
FC Twente went into the game on the back of three straight draws, but that run ended on Sunday after a blistering start.
After 16 minutes, Joshua Brenet put the hosts ahead with an excellent finish before Vaclav Cerny doubled the lead a minute later after being found by Ricky van Wolfswinkel. In the 20th minute, a corner was netted by Mees Hilgers for Twente’s third.
There was no further goals in the game with Sem Steijn seeing an effort ruled out for offside, while Cerny hit the post and Michel Vlap hit the crossbar.
Twente is fifth in the table after the victory, while Volendam are 15th.