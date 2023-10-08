FC Twente remained third in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 3-0 victory at Fortuna Sittard.
Twente have made a strong start to the campaign and they had the lead in Limburg after 15 minutes with Manfred Ugalde receiving the ball with some luck before lashing in his first goal of the season.
The visitors remained in control and in the 47th minute, Youri Regeer doubled the lead with a shot from distance.
Fortuna Sittard were reduced to ten men with Mouhamed Belkheir seeing red before Ricky van Wolfswinkel added a third in stoppage time. He headed in a cross from Carel Eiting.
With 21 points from eight games, Twente sits third going into the international break, while Fortuna Sittard is in ninth.