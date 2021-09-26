Twente survived a late comeback to defeat Heerenveen 3-2 in the Abe Lenstra Stadion.
Twente went into the game full of confidence after three victories in a row and they had the lead within 10 minutes through Ricky van Wolfswinkel. The striker netted from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box.
Heerenveen unveiled the Riemer van der Velde stand and the Foppe de Haan stand before kick-off but the hosts were barely in the game and Twente doubled the lead after 42 minutes. Daan Rots capitalised on a poor pass by Milan van Ewijk before slotting past Erwin Mulder.
Heerenveen lost Mulder to injury at the break and he was replaced by Xander Mous. The goalkeeper was barely involved but in the 66th minute, he was picking the ball out of his net after Sven van Beek’s back pass passed him. It was the 8th own goal of van Beek’s career.
The hosts pulled one back in the 74th minute as Tibor Halilovic’s strike was deflected into the net by Robin Propper. Henk Veerman then set up an exciting end as he made it 3-2 with a header in the 81st minute.
Twente managed to hold on for the three points which moves them 6th in the table, while Heerenveen are two spots behind them.