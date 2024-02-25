FC Twente returned to winning ways on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Go Ahead Eagles.
After the loss to Utrecht last weekend, FC Twente were looking for a win to keep their chances of finishing third on track.
After 12 minutes, Twente had the lead with Joshua Brenet setting up Sem Steijn to net his first Eredivisie goal since December. Steijn then doubled the lead before the break from a Gijs Smal cross.
Steijn came close to his hat trick early in the second half but headed wide. Brenet did add a third before the end with a header.
Twente remain third in the table while Go Ahead Eagles is in 6th.