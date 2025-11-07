The first 0-0 draw of the season in the Eredivisie occured on Friday evening in the clash between Twente and Telstar.
It was one way traffic from the start in Enschede as the hosts went in search for the opener but Ronald Koeman Jr was alert to keep out an effort from Ricky van Wolfswinkel.
The Telstar goalkeeper was busy in the first half but even when he was eventually beaten, Guus Offerhaus was there to head an Ruud Nijstad effort off the line.
Before the break, Telstar were presented with an excellent chance when Patrick Brouwer was played in on goal but with Lars Unnerstall to beat he couldn’t find the target.
In the second half, Sam Lammers came on but he could not provide a spark to lead the hosts to victory.
Before the end, Telstar’s Mohamed Hamdaoui was shown a red card for an elbow on Kristian Hlynsson. Shortly afterwards, Hlynsson himself was sent off.
The point means Twente are eighth while Telstar is 17th.