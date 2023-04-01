FC Twente could not take advantage of AZ Alkmaar’s loss of points as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Excelsior.
FC Twente went into the game knowing a win would move them back to within four points of AZ Alkmaar.
The visitors dominated the game from the start but they could not find a way past an inspired Stijn van Gassel in the Excelsior goal.
Twente managed 24 attempts on goal but Van Gassel walked away with a clean sheet to frustrate Ron Jans side.
The draw means FC Twente stay rooted in fifth while Excelsior is in 15th.