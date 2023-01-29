Feyenoord’s lead at the top has been cut after they were held to a 1-1 draw at FC Twente.
With AZ drawing on Saturday, Feyenoord was looking to move clear at the top with a victory, but fourth-placed FC Twente had other ideas.
The hosts were the better side in the opening stages with Robin Propper firing wide before Justin Bijlow had to make a good save to deny Virgil Misidjan.
In the 30th minute, Feyenoord had the lead with Santiago Gimenez nodding in a cross from Sebastian Szymanski.
Before the break, Bijlow was booked for preventing Twente from taking a quick throw in after the Feyenoord goalkeeper had rushed out of his goal. Twente looked for an equaliser but Feyenoord managed to keep them under control until the 68th minute.
A cross from Michal Sadilek was not dealt with by Quilindschy Hartman and Joshua Brenet stormed in to make it 1-1.
Feyenoord had chances to win it before the end but Lars Unnerstall frustrated the leader, who were left furious when a handball by Propper didn’t result in a penalty. Just before the end, Twente could have snatched the three points but Bijlow kept out Vaclav Cerny’s shot.
Feyenoord is now two points clear at the top, while Twente has dropped to fifth.