FC Twente eased to a 3-0 win over Emmen in Sunday’s early Eredivisie clash.
With AZ, Utrecht and Feyenoord to come in their final three games, Emmen were desperate for some points against FC Twente.
In the first half, Twente had the better chances but Vaclav Cerny shot wide, while Julio Pleguezuelo had an effort blocked. At the other end, Lars Unnerstall kept out Richairo Zivkovic’s effort with his fists.
With twenty minutes left, Twente took the lead through a Michel Vlap free-kick. Cerny then quickly doubled the lead with a deflected strike.
Emmen hit the crossbar through Julius Dirksen before Vlap sealed the victory for the visitors in injury time.
Twente is in fifth with the victory, while Emmen is 15th and only out of the relegation playoff spot on goal difference.