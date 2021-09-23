AZ Alkmaar have now lost four of their opening five Eredivisie games after FC Twente defeated Pascal Jansen’s side 3-1.
After only 33 seconds, Twente had the lead as Ricky van Wolfswinkel tapped in a Michel Vlap cross. It was then 2-0 after 17 minutes when Timo Letschert lost the ball to Daan Rots, who made no mistake with his finish.
Jansen acted immediately after the second goal and Letschert was brought off for Pantelis Hatzidiakos. Just before the break, AZ got themselves back in the game through Jesper Karlsson, who cut in from the left before firing into the bottom corner.
Vangelis Pavlidis thought he had equalised in the second half but his goal was rightly disallowed for offside. Zakaria Aboukhlal, Hakon Evjen, Jelle Duin and Thijs Oosting all appeared from the bench for AZ but it did not make a difference.
Late in the game, Dimitris Limnios added a third for Twente with a strike into the corner from outside the box.
AZ are 17th in the Eredivisie while Twente is now 6th.