FC Twente bounced back from their European exit to defeat Volendam 2-0 on Sunday.
Twente were the stronger side from the start and the hosts kept them out until the 36th minute when Sem Steijn fired them ahead with his left foot.
Manfred Ugalde went close to the second before the break, while Volendam barely threatened without Robert Muhren up front.
In the second half, Mitchell van Bergen made his Twente debut and he thought he had earned his side a penalty with 15 minutes left. However, VAR intervened and the decision was reversed.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel then settled the game after a nice combination with Naci Unuvar.
Twente maintain their 100% start to the league campaign while Volendam are still looking for their first point.