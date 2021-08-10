FC Twente has confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Michel Vlap on loan from Anderlecht.
The 24-year-old had no chance of playing time in Belgium and has joined Twente with the view of getting regular playing time, which has been hard to come by since Vlap left Heerenveen in 2018.
The midfielder had a loan spell with Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld last season but only scored once in seven league games.
Vlap, who netted twenty times in 59 Eredivisie appearances for Heerenveen, becomes the latest FC Twente signing after Dimitris Limnios, Michal Sadílek, Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Lars Unnerstall, Virgil Misidjan and Robin Pröpper.