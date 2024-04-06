FC Twente defeated Fortuna Sittard 2-0 on Saturday evening to move eight points clear of AZ Alkmaar in third.
With AZ losing 5-1 to PSV Eindhoven, Twente had the chance to extend their lead in third and close on a place in the Champions League.
Fortuna Sittard held their own in the opening stages but Rodrigo Guth was sent off for a second yellow card in the 35th minute. They managed to keep the score to 0-0 at the break.
Seven minutes into the second half, the deadlock was broken with Michel Vlap’s strike deflected into the net by defender Sadik Fofana.
Daan Rots then hit the post for the hosts who eventually added a second goal when Ricky van Wolfswinkel headed in.
The win means Twente are closing in on sealing third and they are now only six points behind Feyenoord. Fortuna Sittard is in 10th.