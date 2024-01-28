FC Twente head coach Joseph Oosting has confirmed that the club are hoping to sign Myron Boadu from AS Monaco.

FC Twente is set to sell Manfred Ugalde to Sparta Moscow in the coming days and are seeking a replacement.

Voetbal International is reporting that Twente head coach Joseph Oosting confirmed during his press conference on Sunday that Myron Boadu is a target. Twente technical director Arnold Bruggink is in Monaco at the moment to seal a deal.

It is unclear at the moment whether Twente is aiming for a loan or a permanent deal for the Dutch international, who has struggled to earn playing time for the Ligue 1 side since joining from AZ Alkmaar in 2021.




