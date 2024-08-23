FC Twente has confirmed the signing of NEC Nijmegen defender Bart van Rooij on a four-year deal.

Twente have been looking to strengthen their defence this summer with the right-back slot a key area of focus.

The club have now managed to fill that spot with Van Rooij, who signs a contract until 2028. NEC receives an undisclosed fee for the former Netherlands U19 international.

The 23-year-old made 170 appearances for NEC Nijmegen, scoring seven times and adding 15 assists.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14571 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter