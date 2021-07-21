FC Twente have confirmed the signing of Ricky van Wolfswinkel on a two-year deal with an option to add another.
Van Wolfswinkel joins Twente from Basel and returns to the Eredivisie for the first time since leaving Vitesse Arnhem in 2017.
The striker told the club’s website, “FC Twente is in a list of clubs that have always appealed to me, I am looking forward to playing here and want to achieve great performances with the team. I want to contribute to that. FC Twente is a beautiful club with fantastic supporters who always support it, they have shown that in recent years.”
Van Wolfswinkel started his career with Vitesse Arnhem and had spells with Utrecht, Sporting CP, Norwich City, Saint-Etienne and Real Betis. He returned to Vitesse for a year before moving on to Basel. He made 98 appearances for the Swiss side, scoring 35 times.