FC Twente have confirmed the signing of Utrecht winger Vaclav Cerny on a two-year deal.
The Czech winger made a big impression with the Tukkers on loan last season before he suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which he is still recovering from.
Cerny has now made the move permanent, with the 23-year-old signing a two-year deal with the option of another two years.
Cerny moved to the Netherlands with Ajax in 2014 before joining Utrecht five years later. He was not able to hold down his place in the Cathedral City. Last season, Cerny scored six times in 16 Eredivisie matches.
Cerny becomes the seventh summer signing for FC Twente so far.