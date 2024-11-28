FC Twente are still waiting for their first Europa League win after a 1-0 loss at home to Union Sint-Gilles.
Joseph Oosting decided to start without Sam Lammers while Bart van Rooij was suspended. Ricky van Wolfswinkel was preferred up front.
The Belgian visitors were immediately threatening on the counter and they had a goal disallowed for offside. However, the opening goal did fall shortly afterward with Mohammed Fuseini netting.
Oosting made a triple change at the break and Twente improved in the second half with Sem Steijn going close. Lammers also put a shot just wide after an excellent turn.
USG remained dangerous on the counter and Lars Unnerstall was called upon to keep the score down to 1-0 at the end.
A poor loss for Twente and they are stuck on three points from five games. With Olympiacos (away), Malmö FF (away) and Besiktas (home) remaining, Twente will have a tough task to make it into the next round.