FC Twente are still on course to finish third in the Eredivisie after a 2-1 win at Vitesse Arnhem.
Myron Boadu was still not deemed ready to start a game for the Enschede side meaning Ricky van Wolfswinkel led the line. Within four minutes, Van Wolfswinkel had put Twente ahead.
The visitors had nothing to fear from Vitesse but just before the break, the hosts equalised out of nowhere. Mica Pinto’s effort found the net thanks to Twente defender Robin Propper’s deflection.
Boadu appeared off the bench in the second half but he missed a good chance to make it 2-1. With ten minutes left, Joshua Brenet found himself free on goal and he fired Twente to victory.
The win keeps Twente clear in third while Vitesse is second bottom.